Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

ELLO opened at $17.90 on Friday. Ellomay Capital has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

