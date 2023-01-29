Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 78.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

EARN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

