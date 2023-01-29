ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.33

ELIS (XLS) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. ELIS has a total market cap of $66.01 million and $16,045.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 66.8% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00050073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00217712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.25117618 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,051.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.