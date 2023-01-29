ELIS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,738.28 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $56.53 million and approximately $9,738.28 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00049348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030118 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00214605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.26515794 USD and is down -38.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,991.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.