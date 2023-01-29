Electroneum Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $46,443.58 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012462 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,267,883 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

