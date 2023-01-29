Electroneum (ETN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,487.55

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.82 million and $48,487.55 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001017 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012356 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,280,686 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

