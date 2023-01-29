Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 165.6% in January

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 165.6% from the December 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Eisai Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ESALY stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. Eisai has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

