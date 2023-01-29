Efinity Token Price Up 5.7% This Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $50.83 million and approximately $800,368.73 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,974,947 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

