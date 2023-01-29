Efforce (WOZX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $880,123.72

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and $880,123.72 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Efforce has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00403445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.39 or 0.28318862 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569700 BTC.

About Efforce

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

