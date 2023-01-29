Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.06 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $215.37 million and $32.06 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

