EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Update

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 115,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EBET

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EBET by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EBET by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EBET during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EBET by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EBET by 3,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 101,680 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBET Price Performance

EBET remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. 59,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,024. EBET has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

EBET Company Profile

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

