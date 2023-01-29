Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 49.4% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ETG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 220,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,594. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 22.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 209,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 308,420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

