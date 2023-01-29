easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 330 ($4.09) to GBX 410 ($5.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 320 ($3.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $520.63.

easyJet stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

