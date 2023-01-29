easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 330 ($4.09) to GBX 410 ($5.08) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 320 ($3.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $520.63.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

