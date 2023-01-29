easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.84) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 507.20 ($6.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 389.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 368.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($49,086.15). Insiders acquired a total of 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880 in the last three months.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

