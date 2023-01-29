Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ealixir Price Performance

OTCMKTS EAXR remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ealixir has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

