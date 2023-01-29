EAC Price Tops $0.0350 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, EAC has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $7,101.66 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00406442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03508064 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,105.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

