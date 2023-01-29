E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 531,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

NASDAQ EJH remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. 1,363,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.