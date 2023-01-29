dYdX Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00010220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $131.00 million and approximately $130.95 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

