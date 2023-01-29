DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $73.55. 2,171,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,954. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

