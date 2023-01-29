Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.44.

Duolingo Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $50,084.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,119.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $50,084.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,119.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 33,806 shares valued at $2,587,576. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

