Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $882,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Price Performance

DUNE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

