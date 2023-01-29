Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Update

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DCT stock remained flat at $18.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -172.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

