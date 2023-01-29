Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in January

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRXGF. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.38) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.50) to GBX 825 ($10.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGF opened at $8.35 on Friday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

