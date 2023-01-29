Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €42.24 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €42.24 ($45.91) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €42.85 ($46.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €38.20 ($41.52) and a 12-month high of €57.75 ($62.77). The firm has a market cap of $368.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.