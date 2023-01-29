Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,200 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dorel Industries ( OTCMKTS:DIIBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $374.14 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.44%.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

