Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Update

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:DNIF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

