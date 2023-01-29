Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

