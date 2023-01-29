Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.05 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

