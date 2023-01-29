Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.