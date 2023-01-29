Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.