Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $61.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.