Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 8,510 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 19.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $72,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

