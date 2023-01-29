Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $296.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

