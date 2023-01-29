Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Raised by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 198,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,697. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56.

