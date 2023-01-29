Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Reduced by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,252 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $150.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

