Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 30.9% in January

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 802,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Diageo by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 509,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 81,149 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 592,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.36 and its 200-day moving average is $178.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,090.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

