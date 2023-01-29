Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.54) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 1.0 %

FRA:DPW opened at €40.00 ($43.48) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($44.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.60.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

