Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Aixtron Trading Down 4.6 %
AIXXF stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $32.88.
About Aixtron
