Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Aixtron Trading Down 4.6 %

AIXXF stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

