Dentacoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DCN)

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $840.37 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00400152 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,578.52 or 0.28087738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00578191 BTC.

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin’s genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

