Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $210.75.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WILYY opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.