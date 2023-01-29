Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.049 dividend. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

