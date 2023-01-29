Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 8.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE DE opened at $418.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.20 and its 200 day moving average is $385.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

