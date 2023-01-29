DeepOnion Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $12.76 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,890,350 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

