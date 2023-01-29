DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DCP remained flat at $42.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,143. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.46.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

