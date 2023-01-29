DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $259.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 203.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,795,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

