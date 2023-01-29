DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Up 70.5% in January

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the December 31st total of 268,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DATS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DatChat by 164.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 140,546 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DatChat by 73.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DatChat by 468.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DATS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 138,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,823. DatChat has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

