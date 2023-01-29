Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $120.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $10.37 on Friday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.