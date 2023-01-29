Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $309.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $265.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

