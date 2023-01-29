D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,541 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $66.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.