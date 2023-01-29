D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of AllianceBernstein worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE:AB opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

